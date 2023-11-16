The Chargers signed Anderson to their practice squad Wednesday.
The 30-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season, but Anderson has 78 career games of experience since the 2016 campaign. He spent the 2019-2021 seasons with the Chargers.
