Sims was signed to the Texans' active roster Tuesday.

Sims had been on Houston's practice squad, but he has become a full-fledged member of the team ahead of Saturday's divisional round game against the Ravens. The former Washington and Pittsburgh wide receiver appeared in three games for the Texans during the regular season. Sims could see some opportunities on offense with Noah Brown (shoulder) on IR, but he's likely to be deployed primarily as a return man on special teams.