Howard underwent successful surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Howard will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2019 season, but he should be good to go for offseason workouts. The Texans are counting at Chris Clark to draw the start at right tackle down the stretch.

