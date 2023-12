The Texans signed Boyle to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Boyle will head to Houston after completing 48 of 77 of his passes for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in three games for the Jets earlier this season. The 29-year-old will now serve as a depth option if C.J. Stroud (concussion) is unable to play Sunday versus the Browns.