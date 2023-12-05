The Jets will waive Boyle on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Boyle served as the Jets' starting quarterback Weeks 12 and 13 and managed to complete 41 of 63 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, record three carries for four yards and fumble twice (none lost). He was pulled from this past Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons in favor of Trevor Siemian, and two days later he'll now find himself without an employer. New York intends to sign Brett Rypien off the Seahawks' practice squad, so the Jets will have the choice of Siemian, Zach Wilson and Rypien for their Week 14 starter this Sunday against the Texans.