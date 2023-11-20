Head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Boyle will serve as the Jets' starting quarterback for Friday's game against the Dolphins.

Confirming media reports from earlier Monday, Saleh said that Boyle will step in as the Jets' top signal-caller this week as a replacement for Zach Wilson, who will be active as the No. 3 quarterback against Miami while practice-squad member Trevor Siemian handles the top backup role. While the Jets appear unlikely to turn the offense back over to Wilson anytime soon on the heels of a three-game losing streak, Boyle won't necessarily be guaranteed any starts beyond Friday, especially with a battle-tested veteran in Siemian waiting in the wings. The 29-year-old Boyle entered the professional ranks in 2018 but has made just 18 appearances (three starts) during his NFL career. Between stops with the Packers, Lions, Bears and Jets, Boyle has completed 73 of 120 passes (60.8 percent) for 5.1 yards per attempt and a 3:9 TD:INT while offering little production as a rusher.