Humphries (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Humphries has missed three straight games, so his "DNP" estimate Wednesday is not especially promising with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Texans.

