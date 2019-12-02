Humphries hauled in one of his two targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.

Humphries continued his peripheral role in the offense, turning in only one reception for the second time in three games. Despite that, he found the end zone after making a catch in traffic at the five-yard line and lunging for the end zone in the first quarter. Despite his limited usage in the team's offense of late, both of Humphries' touchdowns have come in the past three contests. To continue to produce, Humphries will need greater volume, something he'll look for in Week 14 against the Raiders.