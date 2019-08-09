Firkser caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in the team's first preseason game against the Eagles.

Firkser made the most of his two targets, converting them both for receptions. The highlight came on a 23-yard score in which he was on the receiving end of a nice pass by Ryan Tannehill down the middle of the field. Firkser recorded 19 receptions in the 2018 season, and figures to make the team behind Jonnu Smith and Delanie Walker.