Titans' Anthony Firkser: Role set to expand
Anthony Firkser is likely to see an increased role with Jonnu Smith and Delanie Walker both sidelined, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Speaking at Monday's press conference, coach Mike Vrabel said of Firkser, "I think we have to get Anthony in there more, regardless of who is healthy." While MyCole Pruitt and Luke Stocker will be available to play, they have both made negligible contributions in the passing game. That leaves Firkser -- who has recorded at least three receptions in each of his last four games -- as the most likely candidate to fill in as the primary receiving option at the position on Sunday against the Giants.
