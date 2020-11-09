Firkser recorded three receptions on six targets for 19 yards in Week 9 against the Bears.

Firkser finished second on the team with six targets, behind only A.J. Brown. He was utilized close to the line of scrimmage, limiting his output potential, with his longest catch of the day going for only 12 yards. Firkser was on the field for 49 percent of offensive snaps, his second-highest mark of the season. Nevertheless, he is still working behind Jonnu Smith as the team's primary pass-catching tight end.