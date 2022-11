Board played all 15 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

The 28-year-old receiver has dressed for each of the Titans' last three games but has yet to take a snap on offense. While Tennessee has Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister available to handle receiver reps, Board will likely continue to be used exclusively as a return man and on the Titans' kick-coverage units.