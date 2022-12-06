Board recorded one reception on one target for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Board has been active for four straight games with the Titans, though prior to Sunday's game against Philadelphia he had played exclusively on special teams. However, he racked up 15 offensive snaps in the loss and managed his first reception of the season. With Cody Hollister (neck) on injured reserve and Treylon Burks (concussion) potentially set to miss time, Board could continue in an increased role in the short term.