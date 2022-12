Board (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Board played a season-high 15 snaps in Week 13, but he presumably picked up a rib injury too and will be sidelined for at least one game. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the only wideouts currently healthy on the Titans' active roster, so Tennessee will likely have to elevate a few practice-squad wideouts for Sunday's matchup.