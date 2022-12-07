Board (ribs) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Board played a season-high 15 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but he also seems to have picked up a rib injury which will leave him questionable for Week 14 against the Jaguars. With Treylon Burks (concussion) questionable and Cody Hollister (neck) going on injured reserve Monday, the Titans' wide receiver corps are ailing heavily, as Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the only ones without injury designations.