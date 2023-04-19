Moore agreed to a contract with the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Moore is coming off a 2022 season in which he posted career numbers with the Texans, catching 48 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. With Tennessee, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver is in line to compete for snaps with Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips. Even with the addition of Moore, the Titans' receiver room is likely not a finished product, as the team is likely to add depth at the position during the 2023 NFL Draft. Moore's fantasy prospects thus hinge on him securing a steady role out of the gate early on this coming season, which is currently a plausible outcome for the 29-year-old, pending further high-profile additions.