Titans' Dane Cruikshank: Returns to practice
Cruikshank (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Cruikshank had been sidelined since suffering an undisclosed injury during the Titans' preseason opener against the Packers, but the 2018 fifth-rounder has returned to practice with two exhibition contests left to prove himself before Week 1. He'll compete for a depth role at free safety behind starter Kevin Byard.
