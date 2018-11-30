Cruikshank (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cruikshank did not practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability is no surprise. The rookie fifth-round pick will miss his second consecutive game as he nurses a knee injury, paving the way for Brynden Trawick and Kendrick Lewis to receive increased snap counts.

