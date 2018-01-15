Jennings signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jennings hasn't suited up for a NFL game since the 2015 season, when he played four games and snagged 14 receptions for 117 yards while also working as a kick returner. It's likely Jennings looks to make the 53-man roster as a special teams threat again.

