Titans' Darius Jennings: Signs future pact with Titans
Jennings signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jennings hasn't suited up for a NFL game since the 2015 season, when he played four games and snagged 14 receptions for 117 yards while also working as a kick returner. It's likely Jennings looks to make the 53-man roster as a special teams threat again.
More News
-
Darius Jennings: Added to Titans' practice squad•
-
Darius Jennings: Waived by Titans•
-
Titans' Darius Jennings: Activated to 53-man roster•
-
Titans' Darius Jennings: Signs on with Tennessee•
-
Jets' Darius Jennings: Signs future contract with Jets•
-
Browns' Darius Jennings: Hauls in 25-yard reception Thursday•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...