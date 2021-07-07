Evans looked fast during spring practices and could earn a role in the Tennessee offense this season, according to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic.

The 2020 third-round pick was limited to five games and 16 touches as a rookie, dealing with hamstring issues throughout much of the year. Now healthy, Evans will challenge Jeremy McNichols for snaps on passing downs, while free-agent acquisition Brian Hill is the chief competition to spell Derrick Henry on early downs. Even if he wins both roles, Evans will have a hard time establishing mainstream fantasy value unless Henry misses time. Apart from Henry, Tennessee tailbacks accounted for only 150 carries and 55 targets over the past two years combined.