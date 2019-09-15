Fluellen (hamstring) is on the inactive list Week 2 against Indianapolis.

Even when healthy, Fluellen has a long climb to relevance with Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis firmly entrenched ahead of him on the depth chart. He'll look to return to a role mostly involving special teams in Week 3, but the team has a short turnaround, heading to Jacksonville for this week's Thursday night game.

