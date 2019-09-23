Fluellen (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's unclear what capacity Fluellen practiced at since the first injury report won't be released until Wednesday. This is a positive sign for his return to Week 4's game versus the Falcons, although he'll stay in a special-teams role as long as Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis are healthy.

