Fluellen (knee) did not practice Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Fluellen has yet to participate in practice this week due to a knee injury. If he's unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bills, the Titans could lack for depth behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.

