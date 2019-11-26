Play

Landry notched five tackles (four solo) and one sack in Sunday's 42-20 win over the Jaguars.

Extending his sack streak to four consecutive games, Landry has now tallied eight sacks in 11 contests this season. Getting to the quarterback may be a bit tougher in Week 13 against the Colts, who have allowed the seventh-fewest sacks in the league.

