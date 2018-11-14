Titans' Jack Conklin: Progressing through concussion protocol
Conklin's condition is improving, but he remains in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Conklin suffered the head injury in the Week 9 win over the Cowboys and was forced to sit out Sunday's 34-10 triumph over the Patriots as a result. While it sounds like he'll have a better chance at making it back for the Week 11 tilt with the Colts, Conklin will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist -- the final step of the concussion protocol -- before the Titans will be able to entertain his return to action. Dennis Kelly would pick up another start at right tackle if Conklin is unavailable this weekend.
