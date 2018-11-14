Conklin's condition is improving, but he remains in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Conklin suffered the head injury in the Week 9 win over the Cowboys and was forced to sit out Sunday's 34-10 triumph over the Patriots as a result. While it sounds like he'll have a better chance at making it back for the Week 11 tilt with the Colts, Conklin will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist -- the final step of the concussion protocol -- before the Titans will be able to entertain his return to action. Dennis Kelly would pick up another start at right tackle if Conklin is unavailable this weekend.

