Conklin's initial testing, as well as his prognosis for the remainder of the 2023 season, regarding his knee injury, suffered Sunday against the Bengals "aren't good," according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin's injury specifics weren't shared by Stefanski, but the veteran tackle was carted off the field in the first half and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. The 29-year-old's absence led to rookie fourth-round selection Dawand Jones taking over at right tackle, and he'll likely man the position for as long as Conklin is out.