Cleveland placed Conklin (knee) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

As expected, Conklin will spend the remainder of the 2023 season on the injured reserve list after sustaining a ruptured ACL on Sunday. His absence represents a major loss for Cleveland's offense, who will now likely have to rely on fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones to start at right tackle for the foreseeable future.