Conklin suffered a torn ACL and MCL during Sunday's win over the Bengals, which will require season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conklin's absence for the remainder of 2023 will certainly be a blow to the team's offensive line. The two-time All-Pro will now have to focus on his recovery and being ready for next season. In his absence, it's expected that fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones will now be the team's man at right tackle.