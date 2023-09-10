Conklin (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Conklin sustained a knee injury during the first half and was quickly ruled out after being carted off the field. The 29-year-old was an All-Pro in 2020 and has been the Browns' starting right tackle for the last three seasons, so his absence could be a significant factor in both the rushing game and pass protection for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Conklin out, rookie fourth-round pick Dawand Jones has replaced him at right tackle.