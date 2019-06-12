Titans' Jack Conklin: Unable to practice Wednesday
Conklin (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's mimcamp during practice, Jim Wyatt from the team's official site reports.
Conklin wasn't able to participate in OTAs, and now his absence seems to stretch into minicamp. The 2016 first-round pick has battled concussion and knee injuries in his career, and was limited to nine games last season. Expect the team to give an updated report on Conklin's status as training camp nears.
