Titans' Jalston Fowler: One carry in Week 10
Fowler recorded a one-yard run on his lone touch during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
DeMarco Murray scored three touchdowns in goal-to-go situations, demonstrating why Fowler isn't called upon much in short-yardage situations. The fullback has just two touches this season.
