Titans' Jayon Brown: Draws questionable tag
Brown (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown managed a trio of limited practices this week, so he appears to have a fair shot at retaking the field after a one-game absence. If cleared for the AFC Championship Game, Brown will likely draw his usual start at linebacker.
More News
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Ruled out for divisional round•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Misses second straight practice•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Sits Tuesday's practice•
-
Titans' Jayon Brown: Leaves playoff opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings releases his updated overall Dynasty rankings with Christian McCaffrey firmly...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...