Titans' Jeffery Simmons: Progressing well
Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Simmons (knee) is progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Simmons suffered a torn ACL in February and has spent the entirety of training camp and preseason on the Non-Football Injury list. It remains to be seen whether the rookie first-round pick will play in 2019, but this is still good news for a Tennessee defensive line in need of impact players.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their running back projections into tiers for both...
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...
-
QB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring...
-
No. 1 Contenders: QB
There are so many strong quarterback options that the patient will be rewarded. Here are five...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.