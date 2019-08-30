Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Simmons (knee) is progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Simmons suffered a torn ACL in February and has spent the entirety of training camp and preseason on the Non-Football Injury list. It remains to be seen whether the rookie first-round pick will play in 2019, but this is still good news for a Tennessee defensive line in need of impact players.