Smith caught five of his seven targets for 40 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Tuesday's 42-16 win against Buffalo.

Smith and recently-returned-from-injury A.J. Brown were the clear top options for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, attracting five of the team's six red-zone targets on the night. The Florida International standout has been one of the fantasy revelations at tight end thus far in 2020, as his five TD receptions in four games are more than he managed in his preceding 20 games combined. Smith faces a Houston defense in Week 6 that is conceding a 72.7 percent completion rate to opposing tight ends on the season.