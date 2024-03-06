Smith visited the Dolphins on Tuesday and is negotiating a contract with the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons released Smith last week, allowing him to sign with a new team before March 11 when players on expiring contracts can start negotiations. It also means he won't count in the 2025 draft pick compensation process, though the 28-year-old tight end doesn't figure to sign a big enough contract to have a major impact there anyway. Smith would, however, be a major threat to take the starting job away from Durham Smythe, who played 785 snaps last season but was targeted only 43 times (35 catches for 366 yards and no TDs). The addition of a faster TE like Smith might encourage coach Mike McDaniels and QB Tua Tagovialoa to send more targets to the position, though there's not a ton of room for volume when WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both are healthy.