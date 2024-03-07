Smith and the Dolphins agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year contract worth up to $10 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith provides Miami with a pass-catching complement to blocking specialist Durham Smythe at the tight end position, giving this offense another layer in the receiving game alongside wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Last season with Atlanta, Smith logged a career-best 50-582-3 receiving line on 70 targets, while working alongside Kyle Pitts. Heading into his age-29 season, Smith could be an under the radar fantasy stash due to his speed and potential fit in coach Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme, especially if he's able to establish himself as the Dolphins' clear starting tight end.