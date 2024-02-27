Smith is expected to be released by Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith performed adequately for the Falcons in his debut season with the team, as in 2023 he secured 50 of 70 targets for 582 yards and three touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances. Nonetheless, entering his age-29 season, Smith carried a non-guaranteed salary of $6.5 million, with just $2.5 million in dead money, making his release a relatively easy decision. Though Smith was the Falcons' fourth-leading receiver in 2023, that came in part due to former head coach Arthur Smith's tight-end heavy deployment, something that seems likely to change under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Kyle Pitts now looks primed to enter the 2024 campaign as the clear top option leading Atlanta's TE depth chart.