Smith finished the 2023 season with 50 receptions on 70 targets for 582 yards and three touchdowns across 17 appearances.

After recording a career-high eight touchdowns with the Titans in 2020, Smith landed a four-year deal from the Patriots. However, he struggled to replicate his production during two seasons in New England and was traded to Atlanta last offseason. Top tight end Kyle Pitts was healthy for the entire campaign, but Smith was still able to generate fantasy-relevant production on numerous occasions in 2023. Both tight ends will be in the final year of their respective contracts in 2024, and while Pitts has the higher upside, it's unclear how the Falcons' new regime will opt to utilize the duo.