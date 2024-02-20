Smith may be released this offseason, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

The Falcons traded for Smith last offseason and then put him in a role that allowed for career highs in targets (70), catches (50) and receiving yards (582), with the TE producing more yards than he had in two seasons combined (2021-22) for New England. His future nonetheless appears uncertain, as Smith will turn 29 in August and has a non-guaranteed $6.5 million base salary for the final year of his contract. The Falcons still have TE Kyle Pitts under contract and just hired an offensive coordinator (Zac Robinson) whose only prior NFL coaching experience was a five-year stint with a Rams team that regularly led the league in use of three-wide formations. The Falcons likely would try to trade Smith before releasing him, and other options would include a contract extension that lowers his 2024 cap hit.