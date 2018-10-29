Titans' Josh Kline: Sidelined Monday
Kline (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Monday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Kline was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Chargers due to his injury. He may be sidelined a few days with the injury and should be considered questionable for next week's game against the Cowboys for the time being.
More News
-
Titans' Josh Kline: Suffers undisclosed injury Sunday•
-
Titans' Josh Kline: Re-signs with Tennessee•
-
Patriots starting C Bryan Stork not practicing•
-
Patriots starting C Bryan Stork uncertain for title game•
-
Patriots announce Week 5 inactives•
-
Aaron Dobson, Kenbrell Thompkins highlight inactives•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8