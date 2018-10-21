Titans' Kenny Vaccaro: Unavailable in London

Vaccaro (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers in London, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Travis Haney of The Athletic, Vaccaro was close to playing Sunday after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, but the Titans decided it was best to allow the 27-year-old to heal up through their Week 8 bye. With Vaccaro unavailable for a third straight game due to the dislocated right elbow, Kendrick Lewis should be in store for another ample snap count as one half of the Titans' starting safety tandem alongside Kevin Byard.