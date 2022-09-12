Philips logged 31 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's season-opening 21-20 loss to the Giants, en route to catching six of his team high nine targets for 66 yards.

Though Philips was outsnapped by both Robert Woods (46 snaps) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (44 snaps), it was he and fellow rookie Treylon Burks (24 snaps, five targets) who were QB Ryan Tannehill's most targeted options in Week 1. Though Woods and Westbrook-Ikhine could pick up the pace in Week 2, Philips' showing in Tennessee's opener puts the 2022 fifth-rounder on the PPR radar ahead of next Monday's contest against the Bills.