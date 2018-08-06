Titans' Nate Palmer: Exits practice with injury
Palmer was carted off the practice field with an undisclosed leg injury Monday, Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean reports.
Palmer was reportedly unable to place any weight on his left leg. The 28-year-old is only the latest of the Titans' linebacking corps to suffer an injury, with Brian Orakpo and rookie Rashaan Evans having been sidelined for the past few weeks. Palmer saw most of his snaps on special teams last year, and had been battling for a reserve position in training camp. Until more information about the injury is released, Palmer should be considered questionable.
