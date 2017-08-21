Titans' Nate Palmer: Questionable with ankle injury
Palmer is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
It's unclear when exactly Palmer suffered the ankle injury, but it seems as though the Titans are exercising caution with the reserve linebacker. The 27-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Titans a season ago, logging 12 tackles.
