Titans' Nate Palmer: Questionable for Week 9
Palmer is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens due to an ankle injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The injury prevented Palmer from practicing in any capacity Thursday or Friday. A reserve linebacker for the Titans, Palmer won't generate interest in IDP settings even if he's able to shake off the ankle issue prior to Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...