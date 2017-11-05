Titans' Nate Palmer: Set to sit Sunday
Palmer (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Palmer doesn't log many defensive snaps behind Avery Williamson and Wesley Woodyard, two studs at linebacker. Therefore, he mainly leaves behind special teams snaps, which could be handled by Jayon Brown for the time being.
