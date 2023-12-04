Folk made two of his three extra-point attempts and both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts.

Folk has been excellent this season, as he entered Sunday's contest having missed only one field goal across 23 attempts while making all 17 extra-point attempts. He was mostly on target once again, though he missed a vital point-after attempt late in the fourth quarter that would have given the Titans a one-point lead. That miss was influenced by an injury to Ryan Stonehouse (knee), as his absence forced Ryan Tannehill into the game as the holder, and he went on to mishandle the snap on Folk's missed kick. Assuming the Titans resolve their situation at holder before their Week 14 matchup against the Dolphins, Folk should remain a reliable kicking option.