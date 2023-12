Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Monday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Folk was only asked to convert from short range, as his field goals came from 28 and 23 yards away. He also made both of his extra point attempts, returning to perfection after missing his first kick of the season in Week 13. Folk has been an extremely reliable option for the Titans and has made multiple field goals in consecutive contests.