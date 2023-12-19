Folk made his only field-goal attempt and one of his two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.

Folk's day got off to a shaky start, as he missed an extra-point attempt midway through the first quarter which ultimately allowed the Texans to tie the game late with an extra-point rather than a two-point conversion. Though he couldn't make up for that miss, Folk did rebound with a 45-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter. After remaining perfect through Week 9, Folk has missed one field goal and two extra-point attempts across his last six games.