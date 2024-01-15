Folk made 29 of 30 field-goal attempts and 28 of 30 extra-point attempts during the 2023 season with the Titans.

Folk was traded to the Titans in August for a seventh-round pick. Though the team didn't have a successful season, Folk played his part, with his only missed field goal coming from 51 yards away in Week 10 against Tampa Bay. Folk will be entering his age 39 season, but he has made at least 90 percent of his field goals in three of his last four campaigns and should be able to find another job this offseason after hitting free agency.